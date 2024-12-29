Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: The Untimely Death of a Young Girl

A seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi was found dead in a suspected suicide. The incident occurred while her parents, both masons, were at work. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the death, with forensic analysis underway.

Updated: 29-12-2024 15:49 IST
A seven-year-old girl has reportedly died in a suspected case of suicide in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic incident has left the community in shock as investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

The young girl's body was discovered around 11 am, hanging with a saree from an angle in the tin-shed room. The police, led by Additional Superintendent Tej Veer Singh, have launched a probe to determine the cause of the incident, with forensic experts already inspecting the site.

With her parents away for work at the time of the occurrence, the girl's three siblings were inside the house. Legal proceedings are proceeding, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, as authorities seek to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

