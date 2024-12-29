Mizoram's Peaceful Christmas: A Festive Success

Mizoram experienced peaceful Christmas celebrations this year, as reported by a senior police official on Sunday. The northeastern state's festivities witnessed no significant law and order disturbances.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte noted a drop in crime compared to previous years, despite minor incidents like burglary and illegal firecracker sales. Overall, 28 criminal cases were registered in Aizawl between December 24 and December 29, with 22 involving burglary.

Khiangte commended residents for adhering to laws and highlighted ongoing security efforts to ensure safe New Year celebrations. Police also made arrests related to banned firecrackers and traffic violations during the holiday period.

