Mizoram's Peaceful Christmas: A Festive Success

Christmas in Mizoram saw peaceful celebrations with no major incidents. While minor crimes like burglary and illegal firecracker sales occurred, the crime rate was lower compared to previous years. Thanks to effective law enforcement and public compliance, preparations are underway for a similarly peaceful New Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram experienced peaceful Christmas celebrations this year, as reported by a senior police official on Sunday. The northeastern state's festivities witnessed no significant law and order disturbances.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte noted a drop in crime compared to previous years, despite minor incidents like burglary and illegal firecracker sales. Overall, 28 criminal cases were registered in Aizawl between December 24 and December 29, with 22 involving burglary.

Khiangte commended residents for adhering to laws and highlighted ongoing security efforts to ensure safe New Year celebrations. Police also made arrests related to banned firecrackers and traffic violations during the holiday period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

