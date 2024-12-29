Left Menu

Farmers' Last Stand: Hunger Strike Dares Government's Resolve

Jagjit Singh Dallewal's 34-day hunger strike symbolizes the farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana border, directed at the government to meet their demands, including legal MSP guarantees. As tensions rise, the Supreme Court critiques Punjab's inaction, while Dallewal remains unwavering, gathering vast support for the farmers' cause.

Updated: 29-12-2024 18:03 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike has reached 34 days, with farmer leaders continuing their protest at Khanauri, invoking the Gandhian approach. Farmer leaders have declared their peaceful stance while challenging the government to decide its next move regarding Dallewal's situation.

The extended protest aims to pressure the government into considering demands such as a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar criticized the government's portrayal of farmers as unyielding, asserting that the central government is ignoring the demands. He emphasized the ongoing struggle, holding the government accountable for any worsening situation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the Punjab government's inability to relocate Dallewal to a hospital, prompting farmers to appeal for public support. The call for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Khanauri illustrates the growing momentum and support for the farmers' cause as they seek attention to their long-standing demands.

