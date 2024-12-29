Farmers' Last Stand: Hunger Strike Dares Government's Resolve
Jagjit Singh Dallewal's 34-day hunger strike symbolizes the farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana border, directed at the government to meet their demands, including legal MSP guarantees. As tensions rise, the Supreme Court critiques Punjab's inaction, while Dallewal remains unwavering, gathering vast support for the farmers' cause.
- Country:
- India
Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike has reached 34 days, with farmer leaders continuing their protest at Khanauri, invoking the Gandhian approach. Farmer leaders have declared their peaceful stance while challenging the government to decide its next move regarding Dallewal's situation.
The extended protest aims to pressure the government into considering demands such as a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar criticized the government's portrayal of farmers as unyielding, asserting that the central government is ignoring the demands. He emphasized the ongoing struggle, holding the government accountable for any worsening situation.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the Punjab government's inability to relocate Dallewal to a hospital, prompting farmers to appeal for public support. The call for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Khanauri illustrates the growing momentum and support for the farmers' cause as they seek attention to their long-standing demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- farmers
- protest
- hunger strike
- Dallewal
- MSP
- government
- legal guarantee
- Khanauri
- Gandhian
- support
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Visit to Macau: A New Government Under Sam Hou Fai
Farmers' March to Delhi: A Battle for MSP and Justice
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Alleged PSC Exam Irregularities
Farmers' Persistent Push: March to Delhi for Guaranteed MSP
Raut's EVM Temple Proposal Criticizes Maharashtra Government