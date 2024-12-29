Left Menu

Bogus Ticket Checker Dupes Retired Army Man

A woman posing as a railway ticket checker and her associate were booked for duping a retired Army man in Pune with a false job promise. She extracted money from him under the pretext of securing a railway job and claiming financial need due to her husband’s illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:19 IST
A woman allegedly masquerading as a railway ticket checker has been booked for defrauding a retired Army officer in Pune with a bogus job promise, according to police sources on Sunday.

The individuals involved in the scam have been identified as Sanjivani Patane and her associate, Shubham Mode, as confirmed by Wanowrie police officials.

The complainant, currently employed as an electrician, received a call from Sanjivani under the guise of needing electrical work at her residence. She falsely claimed to be a railway ticket collector with connections, promising him employment in exchange for money, which she also sought under the pretense of her husband suffering from a severe illness. It was only after realizing the deceitful scheme that he lodged a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

