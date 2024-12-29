Left Menu

Farmers Stand Firm: Hunger, Hope, and the Fight for MSP

Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike has reached its 34th day, with escalating tensions between protesting farmers and the government. Farmers demand a legal guarantee for MSP among other issues. Despite urging from officials, Dallewal refuses medical aid, and protests continue with a planned Punjab bandh.

Updated: 29-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:42 IST
As Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike stretches into its 34th day, farmer leaders gathered at Khanauri remain committed to what they describe as a Gandhian protest against the government. This demonstration, at the Punjab-Haryana border, underscores demands for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The protest has drawn sharp criticism from the Supreme Court, which reprimanded the Punjab government for not facilitating Dallewal's transfer to a hospital. Despite these calls, and a meeting with state officials, Dallewal has consistently declined medical treatment.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar emphasized that the ongoing protest is rooted in the farmers' steadfast adherence to non-violent methods, while accusing the Centre of ignoring their demands. A Punjab bandh is scheduled, aiming to rally widespread support as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

