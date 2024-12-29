Farmers Stand Firm: Hunger, Hope, and the Fight for MSP
Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike has reached its 34th day, with escalating tensions between protesting farmers and the government. Farmers demand a legal guarantee for MSP among other issues. Despite urging from officials, Dallewal refuses medical aid, and protests continue with a planned Punjab bandh.
- Country:
- India
As Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike stretches into its 34th day, farmer leaders gathered at Khanauri remain committed to what they describe as a Gandhian protest against the government. This demonstration, at the Punjab-Haryana border, underscores demands for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
The protest has drawn sharp criticism from the Supreme Court, which reprimanded the Punjab government for not facilitating Dallewal's transfer to a hospital. Despite these calls, and a meeting with state officials, Dallewal has consistently declined medical treatment.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar emphasized that the ongoing protest is rooted in the farmers' steadfast adherence to non-violent methods, while accusing the Centre of ignoring their demands. A Punjab bandh is scheduled, aiming to rally widespread support as tensions escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Seeks to End Daylight Saving Time; Key Legal Battles Reach Supreme Court
Punjab Authorities Advocate Dialogue with Farmers Amid Hunger Strike
Amid Hunger Strike, Punjab Police and Union Officials Meet Farmer Leader to Address Demands
Amazon & Flipkart's Legal Face-off: Supreme Court's Direction
TikTok Fights for Survival in U.S.: Appeals to Supreme Court Against Ban