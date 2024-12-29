Farmers Stand Firm: Hunger, Hope, and the Fight for MSP

As Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike stretches into its 34th day, farmer leaders gathered at Khanauri remain committed to what they describe as a Gandhian protest against the government. This demonstration, at the Punjab-Haryana border, underscores demands for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The protest has drawn sharp criticism from the Supreme Court, which reprimanded the Punjab government for not facilitating Dallewal's transfer to a hospital. Despite these calls, and a meeting with state officials, Dallewal has consistently declined medical treatment.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar emphasized that the ongoing protest is rooted in the farmers' steadfast adherence to non-violent methods, while accusing the Centre of ignoring their demands. A Punjab bandh is scheduled, aiming to rally widespread support as tensions escalate.

