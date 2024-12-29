Left Menu

Fake IAS Officer Creates Chaos in Goa's Coastal Bustle

A 31-year-old man from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, named Manoj Kumar, was arrested in Goa for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer. He reportedly threatened local business owners at beach shacks and dance clubs, claiming he was conducting inspections. The Goa police apprehended him following his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:26 IST
A man posing as an IAS officer has been detained by Goa police after creating turmoil among local businesses. Thirty-one-year-old Manoj Kumar, hailing from Raipur, was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Indian Administrative Service officer.

Arriving in Goa on December 5, Kumar booked accommodation in Calangute and claimed imminent transfer to the state. He later returned on December 20, carrying out deceitful activities under the guise of an official inspection.

During his fraudulent inspection tour, Kumar intimidated owners of beach shacks and clubs, demanding closures. His masquerade was unmasked by local law enforcement, although specifics of the investigation remain undisclosed.

