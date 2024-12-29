West Bengal Police Demands Passport Verification Overhaul

In a significant move, West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, called for a complete overhaul of the passport verification system. His call to action follows the arrest of eight individuals embroiled in a fake passport racket unearthed by Kolkata Police, prompting Kumar to write to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking enhanced measures.

The DGP highlighted software glitches and advocated for superintendents of police to have a hands-on role in verifying new passport applications. He suggested that the District Intelligence Branch, local police stations, and senior officers participate more actively in the process to address vulnerabilities effectively.

This proposal came amidst criticism from Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the opposition, who blamed the police for failing to catch infiltrators due to flawed verification procedures. He accused Kumar's department of enabling illegal passport acquisitions through inadequate checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)