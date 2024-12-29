West Bengal Police Demands Passport Verification Overhaul
West Bengal's DGP Rajeev Kumar emphasized the need for a revamp in passport verification to prevent abuse, following the arrest of eight individuals in a fake passport racket. The police urged the MEA to involve local law enforcement more significantly in the verification process to strengthen the system.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, called for a complete overhaul of the passport verification system. His call to action follows the arrest of eight individuals embroiled in a fake passport racket unearthed by Kolkata Police, prompting Kumar to write to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking enhanced measures.
The DGP highlighted software glitches and advocated for superintendents of police to have a hands-on role in verifying new passport applications. He suggested that the District Intelligence Branch, local police stations, and senior officers participate more actively in the process to address vulnerabilities effectively.
This proposal came amidst criticism from Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the opposition, who blamed the police for failing to catch infiltrators due to flawed verification procedures. He accused Kumar's department of enabling illegal passport acquisitions through inadequate checks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Suspends Internet Amid Farmer Protests: A Measure of Peace or Curbing Voices?
WHO urges South East Asian countries to strengthen measures to prevent drowning
New Measures to Combat Delhi-NCR's Winter Pollution Unveiled
In 1996, Vajpayeeji sacrificed his 13-day govt by not resorting to unconstitutional means, this shows our respect for Constitution: PM Modi.
IAEA Completes Nuclear Security Assessment in Romania, Commends Enhanced Measures