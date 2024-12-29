Tense Standoff: Punjab Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike In Spotlight

Tension rises at the Punjab-Haryana border as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal persistently refuses medical aid. The Punjab government, under pressure from the Supreme Court, has been trying to convince Dallewal, whose hunger strike spans 34 days now, to shift to a hospital for health reasons.

The protest, led by farmers advocating for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices, remains Gandhian in nature, invoking Satyagraha as its guiding principle. Dallewal's resolve has drawn the attention of the nation, especially as reports of possible forceful eviction loom large.

The situation has sparked a critical discourse on the state's handling of protests and the rights of farmers, highlighted by a proposed Punjab bandh and scrutiny from India's apex court.

(With inputs from agencies.)