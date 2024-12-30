Left Menu

Rescued from Cameroon: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers Return Home

Eleven Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon have returned, with efforts underway for 36 others. This comes after the government filed FIRs against a Mumbai firm for wage non-payment. A total outstanding of Rs 39.77 lakh has been paid to the workers following intervention by the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 08:46 IST
Rescued from Cameroon: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers Return Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 11 of the 47 Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon have been successfully repatriated to their state, as announced by the Jharkhand government. Efforts are ongoing to secure the return of the remaining 36 laborers from the central African nation.

This initiative follows the state government's decision to lodge FIRs against a Mumbai-based company and certain middlemen over the alleged non-payment of wages to these workers. Complaints had suggested these individuals had been without pay for a period of three months, prompting swift action from Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The state has reportedly settled an outstanding payment of Rs 39.77 lakh to the affected workers. Moreover, it has been revealed that the company failed to register these workers under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979. Efforts continue, with the Ministry of External Affairs fully briefed about ensuring the workers' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024