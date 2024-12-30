Rescued from Cameroon: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers Return Home

In a significant development, 11 of the 47 Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon have been successfully repatriated to their state, as announced by the Jharkhand government. Efforts are ongoing to secure the return of the remaining 36 laborers from the central African nation.

This initiative follows the state government's decision to lodge FIRs against a Mumbai-based company and certain middlemen over the alleged non-payment of wages to these workers. Complaints had suggested these individuals had been without pay for a period of three months, prompting swift action from Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The state has reportedly settled an outstanding payment of Rs 39.77 lakh to the affected workers. Moreover, it has been revealed that the company failed to register these workers under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979. Efforts continue, with the Ministry of External Affairs fully briefed about ensuring the workers' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)