Navigating New Labour Codes: Empowering India's Workforce

The government is set to prioritize the speedy implementation of labour codes in 2025, aiming to extend social security to informal workers, especially gig and platform workers, as part of a broader strategy to boost economic growth.

According to the labour ministry, all 36 states and union territories have been tasked with completing the harmonization and pre-publication of draft rules under the four labour codes by March 31, 2025. These codes, passed by Parliament, aim to standardize wages, social security, and occupational safety and health conditions.

Trade unions, however, have expressed opposition to the codes, arguing they undermine labour rights. Yet, the government remains resolute, with steps underway to improve processes for the EPFO and ESIC, while also expanding social security benefits and launching new schemes to support employment and economic inclusion.

