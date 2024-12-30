Left Menu

Navigating New Labour Codes: Empowering India's Workforce

In 2025, India aims to prioritize the implementation of four labour codes to enhance social security for informal and gig workers, and boost the economy. Despite facing resistance from trade unions, the government seeks to harmonize state and UT rules by March 31, 2025, for national adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to prioritize the speedy implementation of labour codes in 2025, aiming to extend social security to informal workers, especially gig and platform workers, as part of a broader strategy to boost economic growth.

According to the labour ministry, all 36 states and union territories have been tasked with completing the harmonization and pre-publication of draft rules under the four labour codes by March 31, 2025. These codes, passed by Parliament, aim to standardize wages, social security, and occupational safety and health conditions.

Trade unions, however, have expressed opposition to the codes, arguing they undermine labour rights. Yet, the government remains resolute, with steps underway to improve processes for the EPFO and ESIC, while also expanding social security benefits and launching new schemes to support employment and economic inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

