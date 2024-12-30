Fact-Finding Mission: NCW Investigates Tamil Nadu Assault Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched an enquiry on Monday into the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University. The institution tasked a two-member committee to probe the case, involving NCW member Mamta Kumari and former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit.

Meanwhile, the political climate in Tamil Nadu heated up as AIADMK members attempted to protest, alleging involvement of another party in the assault. Despite police intervention and resultant arrests, opposition voices remained adamant. The detained party members are expected to be released soon.

In the wake of these events, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay penned a heartfelt message urging the focus on women's safety. Criticizing governmental inefficiencies, he assured women of standing by them in creating a secure environment. His words resonate with ongoing concerns over women's safety in the state.

