Mysterious Triple Death Shock Shivpuri Village

In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, three individuals, including a 75-year-old man, his wife, and their female neighbor, were discovered dead under suspicious conditions. The police have launched a murder investigation and are questioning local residents. Financial struggles but no known enmities have been identified so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The victims include a 75-year-old man, his wife, and their female neighbor. Local authorities are treating it as a murder case.

The discovery was made in a village hut near a field, as the man's grandson stumbled upon the grisly scene during his morning routine. The police report suggests that while the man was found with a noose, his wife sustained head injuries, and the neighbor appeared strangled.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore, have begun an intense investigation, with financial struggles cited by neighbors but no apparent enemies to explain the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

