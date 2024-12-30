Suspension Sparks Accountability Push in Doda's Snow Operations

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has suspended an assistant executive engineer over significant lapses in clearing rural roads blocked by snow, authorities confirmed. This move follows reports of the engineer's neglect during crucial winter periods.

An official inquiry revealed that the engineer absconded from his duties without proper authorization and ignored numerous directives to return to work. This negligence resulted in delays causing residents difficulty in accessing essential services.

The administration stressed this kind of misconduct is inexcusable, especially when quick responses are critical in emergencies. Consequently, the engineer is reassigned to the 24x7 Emergency Control Room at the deputy commissioner's office until further notice, ensuring the roads are cleared smoothly in the future.

