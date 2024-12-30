Left Menu

Taliban Enforces New Ban on NGOs Employing Women

The Taliban announced a directive to close national and foreign NGOs in Afghanistan if they employ women, reinforcing a previous informal ban. The Economy Ministry has warned of severe penalties, including revoking licenses for non-compliance, following similar restrictions in education and public spaces for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban have issued a new order demanding the closure of all national and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) employing women in Afghanistan. This directive comes two years after a previous edict, citing improper wearing of the Islamic headscarf, prompted NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women.

On Sunday night, the Economy Ministry released a letter via platform X, warning that NGOs failing to adhere to this latest order stand to lose their licenses to operate within Afghanistan. This move is part of the Ministry's role in registering, coordinating, leading, and supervising activities of all national and foreign bodies.

The letter reiterated the government's position against women working in institutions outside Taliban control. The administration has progressively restricted women's access to jobs, public spaces, and education past sixth grade, raising significant concerns about women's rights and freedoms in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

