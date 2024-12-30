Arrests Made Over Alleged Forced Conversion Assault in Odisha
Three individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting two women in Odisha's Balasore district over charges of attempting religious conversion of tribal families. Cases were filed, including under the SC & ST Act, against the accused and the women. Investigations continue as police take stringent actions.
Three individuals were apprehended for allegedly assaulting two women, accused of attempting religious conversion of tribal families in Balasore district, according to police reports on Monday.
The incident, which went viral through a video, involved the women being tied to a tree and publicly assaulted in Gobardhanpur village last Thursday. Subash Chandra Mallick, officer-in-charge of Remuna police station, confirmed the arrests following two cases filed in connection with the incident.
Balasore SP Raj Prasad assured the public of stringent measures to prevent further law and order issues, with one case filed against the accused under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and another against the women under sections of the Odisha Freedom of Religion Act. An ongoing investigation led by a senior officer is expected to bring further developments.
