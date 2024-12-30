Punjab's Protest Dilemma: The Hunger Strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal
Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike reached day 35 as the Supreme Court set to review Punjab's efforts to aid him. Farmers demand a legal minimum price for crops, while Punjab faces hurdles moving Dallewal to a hospital due to resistance from protesters.
As veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike stretches into its 35th day, the Supreme Court is poised to evaluate the Punjab government's response to his medical needs. The hearing is scheduled for December 31.
A Punjab government delegation attempted on December 29 to convince Dallewal, the key figure at the Punjab-Haryana border protest, to accept medical intervention. Dallewal, fearing removal from the protest, refused assistance. The protestors' demands include a legal assurance on minimum crop pricing.
Despite resistance from encircling farmers, the court has instructed the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal receives care. The state has until December 31 to comply, with the option to seek aid from India's central government.
