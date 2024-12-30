Rahul Gandhi Condemns Dalit Youth's Death in Custody

In a strong condemnation of the BJP-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. He described the incident as 'shameful and highly condemnable,' asserting it was facilitated by the current political regime.

Gandhi pledged his party's unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of marginalized communities and seeking justice for them. He highlighted another incident in Balasore, Odisha, where tribal women were brutally punished, underscoring a pattern of violence under BJP governance.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these concerns, alleging systematic oppression of weaker sections. The incident has sparked protests from the youth's family, prompting a judicial inquiry and the suspension of a police inspector.

(With inputs from agencies.)