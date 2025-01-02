Modi Praises Maharashtra's Battle Against Extremism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Maharashtra government for its strides in curbing extremism and promoting development in remote, Maoist-affected areas like Gadchiroli. His remarks followed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to the area, where several Naxal cadres surrendered and new development initiatives were launched.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Maharashtra government's dedicated efforts to promote development and curb extremism in the state's remote and Maoist-affected regions.
This commendation came after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli, a district plagued by left-wing extremism, and noted the diminishing influence of Naxalites in these areas.
During his visit, Fadnavis witnessed the surrender of numerous Naxal cadres and introduced several development projects. Modi expressed his support through a message on social media platform X, emphasizing the initiatives' potential to enhance the 'Ease of Living' and further regional progress.
