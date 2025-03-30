Relentless Development Push: Telangana CM's Bold Vision for Kodangal

In a significant show of political candor, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he termed as derogatory remarks against Dr. BR Ambedkar in Parliament. During a district-level meeting at his Kodangal residence, Reddy emphasized Dr. Ambedkar's role in India's social transformation, venerating him as a foundational figure of the nation.

The Chief Minister addressed the opposition's unease following a power shift to Kodangal, accusing rivals of plotting to destabilize the constituency. He assured citizens of sustained progress, promising to solidify Kodangal's political standing with a decade-long leadership plan and significant developmental initiatives.

Highlighting the need for industrial advancement, Reddy expressed ambitions to attract investments of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years, aiming to provide jobs and improve living standards. He vowed to overcome opposition tactics obstructing land acquisition and urban development, asserting the people's unwavering commitment to transforming Kodangal into a thriving hub.

