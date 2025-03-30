Left Menu

Relentless Development Push: Telangana CM's Bold Vision for Kodangal

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticizes Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks against Dr. BR Ambedkar and outlines a bold vision for Kodangal's development, promising industrial growth and job opportunities, despite opposition challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of political candor, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he termed as derogatory remarks against Dr. BR Ambedkar in Parliament. During a district-level meeting at his Kodangal residence, Reddy emphasized Dr. Ambedkar's role in India's social transformation, venerating him as a foundational figure of the nation.

The Chief Minister addressed the opposition's unease following a power shift to Kodangal, accusing rivals of plotting to destabilize the constituency. He assured citizens of sustained progress, promising to solidify Kodangal's political standing with a decade-long leadership plan and significant developmental initiatives.

Highlighting the need for industrial advancement, Reddy expressed ambitions to attract investments of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years, aiming to provide jobs and improve living standards. He vowed to overcome opposition tactics obstructing land acquisition and urban development, asserting the people's unwavering commitment to transforming Kodangal into a thriving hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

