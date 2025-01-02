Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood

Omar Abdullah expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status is temporary, urging the central government to fulfill its promise of statehood restoration. He highlighted the transition challenges faced by the new government and emphasized the people's aspiration for statehood.

Updated: 02-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:02 IST
  • India

In a recent media interaction at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism that Jammu and Kashmir's status as a Union Territory is a temporary phase. He urged the central government to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood, emphasizing this as the biggest promise made to the people.

Abdullah noted the challenges faced during the initial transition to UT governance, acknowledging differences from the previous state government framework. However, he described the start of the new administration as 'decent' and reaffirmed commitment to electoral promises, necessitating some systemic changes.

During the session, Abdullah called for respecting the sentiments and aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people, emphasizing the importance of interaction with media without agenda. Dismissing social media speculations of announcements, he expressed intentions for bi-annual interactive sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

