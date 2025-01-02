Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Blast Claims Life in Tirupati
A tragic boiler explosion at MS Agarwal company in Tirupati resulted in one death and injuries to five individuals. The blast occurred late Wednesday night, and authorities are investigating the cause. All injured persons are currently receiving medical treatment, and legal proceedings have commenced.
A tragic incident unfolded in Tirupati district when a boiler blast at the MS Agarwal company claimed one life and left five others injured, according to local police.
The explosion occurred late Wednesday night at the facility that specializes in melting sponge iron to produce iron balls, said Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu.
One person is deceased, another is seriously injured, and four others sustained minor injuries. Investigations are underway, with the industrial safety committee leading the inquiry to determine the cause of the blast. Meanwhile, all injured individuals are receiving medical treatment, and an official case has been registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
