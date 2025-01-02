Montenegro Shooting Tragedy: National Mourning Declared After Gunman Kills 12
A shocking shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, resulted in 12 fatalities, including two children, after a bar brawl turned deadly. The attacker, Aco Martinovic, later committed suicide when surrounded by police. The nation has started three days of mourning to honor the victims.
A devastating shooting incident in Cetinje, Montenegro, left at least 12 people dead, including two children, as a bar brawl spiraled into a mass murder on Wednesday. The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, turned the town into a scene of horror before taking his own life while being surrounded by police.
The rampage unfolded after Martinovic, present at the bar throughout the day, engaged in a brawl, returned home to retrieve a weapon, and opened fire, according to officials. Four people were killed at the bar, after which Martinovic continued his carnage at additional locations, wounding several more.
The Montenegrin government has declared a national mourning period, acknowledging the scale of the tragedy with profound sorrow. This marks the second mass shooting in Cetinje in three years, raising serious concerns about Montenegro's handling of gun-related violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
