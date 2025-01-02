CPI Demands Resignation: Apology Not Enough for Manipur's Crisis

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticized Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's apology over the state's ethnic strife, stating it is insufficient and demanding his resignation. They argue the situation points to a complete governance breakdown.

The CPI statement highlights that the state government has failed in its duties to maintain law and order, protect citizens, and ensure justice. It accuses the administration of lacking the effort to initiate reconciliation efforts between communities affected by the prolonged crisis.

Furthermore, the CPI claims that there has been no attempt to engage and collaborate with other political parties to devise a comprehensive political solution for the ongoing crisis. The demand for Singh's resignation is driven by a need for accountable governance that prioritizes the people of Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)