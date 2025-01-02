Left Menu

CPI Demands Resignation: Apology Not Enough for Manipur's Crisis

The CPI has called for Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation despite his apology over ethnic strife, citing a governance breakdown. They allege the state government has not taken meaningful steps towards reconciliation or involved other parties in finding a political solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:31 IST
CPI Demands Resignation: Apology Not Enough for Manipur's Crisis
N Biren Singh Image Credit: Twitter (@NBirenSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticized Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's apology over the state's ethnic strife, stating it is insufficient and demanding his resignation. They argue the situation points to a complete governance breakdown.

The CPI statement highlights that the state government has failed in its duties to maintain law and order, protect citizens, and ensure justice. It accuses the administration of lacking the effort to initiate reconciliation efforts between communities affected by the prolonged crisis.

Furthermore, the CPI claims that there has been no attempt to engage and collaborate with other political parties to devise a comprehensive political solution for the ongoing crisis. The demand for Singh's resignation is driven by a need for accountable governance that prioritizes the people of Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025