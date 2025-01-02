Russia Strikes: Energy Facilities Targeted
Russia declared it attacked Ukrainian energy facilities linked to Kyiv's military-industrial operations. Utilizing air force, drones, missiles, and artillery within 24 hours, several locations were targeted. Reuters couldn't verify the extent. Strikes are reportedly retaliatory, with additional reports of downed Ukrainian fighter jets and drones.
- Country:
- Russia
On Thursday, Russia announced it had targeted energy facilities in Ukraine integral to Kyiv's military-industrial efforts. In the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry claims to have deployed air force, drones, missiles, and artillery to strike energy bases, military airfields, and Ukrainian forces in multiple areas.
The extent and impact of these attacks remain unconfirmed as Reuters has been unable to independently verify Russia's claims. Moscow often reports such strikes, framing recent operations as countermeasures against Kyiv's use of Western missiles to engage targets deep in Russian territory.
The ministry further reported the downing of a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, as well as intercepting 97 drones and six U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles during the night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam Embarks on Military Export Journey with International Arms Fair
AMEC's Victory: Pentagon Removes Firm from Military List Boosting Shares
Defense Department Repatriates Guantanamo Detainees to Malaysia
High-Stakes Drama: The Riveting Assassination of Russia's Top Military Officer
Russia Vows Defense of Transdniestria Residents