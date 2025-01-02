Desperate Plea for Kerala Nurse on Yemeni Death Row

In a harrowing bid for clemency, family members and human rights activists in Kerala continue to rally support for Nimisha Priya. The Indian nurse faces an imminent death sentence in Yemen for allegedly killing a Yemeni national, with her execution confirmed by Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi.

Efforts to save Nimisha hinge on the acceptance of blood money by the victim's family, a move that could halt the grim verdict. Babu John from the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' emphasizes the crucial need for governmental intervention, as the family has raised funds for the diya payment, hoping it can lead to her reprieve.

Struggling under financial burdens and emotional distress, Nimisha's family, including her husband Tomy Thomas, are making every possible attempt, hoping diplomatic channels will bear fruit in returning Nimisha home. A crowdfunding campaign remains active to support ongoing legal battles and negotiations.

