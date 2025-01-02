Tragedy on the Tracks: A Night of Theft and Violence
A 25-year-old man, Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was killed on the Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express after confronting thieves who allegedly stole his money. The incident occurred in Telangana; four suspects were detained in Nagpur. The case has been transferred to the GRP at Mancherial.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on the Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express when a 25-year-old passenger, Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was killed after confronting a group of thieves.
The confrontation occurred after the group reportedly stole Rs 1,700 from Raj while he slept next to a train compartment toilet. A brawl broke out when Raj, realizing his money was missing, demanded it back.
Upon the train's arrival at Nagpur, railway medical staff pronounced Raj dead. Four suspects, identified as Hyderabad residents, have since been detained. Authorities have transferred the case to the Government Railway Police in Mancherial, Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mary Jane Veloso's Triumphant Return: A Journey from Death Row to Hope
Delhi Choked: Alarmingly Severe Air Pollution Grips Capital
Kejriwal Teases Major Senior Citizen Initiative Ahead of Delhi Elections
Delhi LG Criticizes Government's Delays in Presenting CAG Reports
Justice Served: Family Convicted in 2012 Dowry Death Case