Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: A Night of Theft and Violence

A 25-year-old man, Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was killed on the Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express after confronting thieves who allegedly stole his money. The incident occurred in Telangana; four suspects were detained in Nagpur. The case has been transferred to the GRP at Mancherial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:22 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: A Night of Theft and Violence
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express when a 25-year-old passenger, Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was killed after confronting a group of thieves.

The confrontation occurred after the group reportedly stole Rs 1,700 from Raj while he slept next to a train compartment toilet. A brawl broke out when Raj, realizing his money was missing, demanded it back.

Upon the train's arrival at Nagpur, railway medical staff pronounced Raj dead. Four suspects, identified as Hyderabad residents, have since been detained. Authorities have transferred the case to the Government Railway Police in Mancherial, Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025