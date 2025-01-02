Tragedy on the Tracks: A Night of Theft and Violence

A tragic incident unfolded on the Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express when a 25-year-old passenger, Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was killed after confronting a group of thieves.

The confrontation occurred after the group reportedly stole Rs 1,700 from Raj while he slept next to a train compartment toilet. A brawl broke out when Raj, realizing his money was missing, demanded it back.

Upon the train's arrival at Nagpur, railway medical staff pronounced Raj dead. Four suspects, identified as Hyderabad residents, have since been detained. Authorities have transferred the case to the Government Railway Police in Mancherial, Telangana.

