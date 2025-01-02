Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Karnataka's Maternal Health Crisis Sparks Political Turmoil

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition demanded a judicial probe into maternal deaths, accusing the government of negligence. Alleging ties to the drug mafia, he called for Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's resignation. Protests are ongoing as the opposition seeks accountability and action to prevent further deaths.

The political climate in Karnataka has intensified as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, demands a judicial probe into recent maternal deaths in state-run hospitals. He has accused the Congress government of negligence, citing increased fatalities among mothers since the Siddaramaiah government took office.

Ashoka alleges government complicity with a drug mafia, calling the maternal deaths 'government-sponsored murder'. His calls for accountability have led to statewide protests spearheaded by the BJP's Mahila Morcha, pressing for the resignation of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The controversy is exacerbated by the government's promises of corrective action amidst ongoing scrutiny. Ashoka insists on a judicial investigation and emphasizes that the administration must prioritize maternal health. Despite governmental assurances, the maternal death rate remains unchanged, fueling political tensions in the state.

