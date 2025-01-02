Demand for Justice: Karnataka's Maternal Health Crisis Sparks Political Turmoil

The political climate in Karnataka has intensified as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, demands a judicial probe into recent maternal deaths in state-run hospitals. He has accused the Congress government of negligence, citing increased fatalities among mothers since the Siddaramaiah government took office.

Ashoka alleges government complicity with a drug mafia, calling the maternal deaths 'government-sponsored murder'. His calls for accountability have led to statewide protests spearheaded by the BJP's Mahila Morcha, pressing for the resignation of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The controversy is exacerbated by the government's promises of corrective action amidst ongoing scrutiny. Ashoka insists on a judicial investigation and emphasizes that the administration must prioritize maternal health. Despite governmental assurances, the maternal death rate remains unchanged, fueling political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)