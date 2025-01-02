Left Menu

Mizoram Bids Farewell to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

Mizoram has bid farewell to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during a ceremonial event. Kambhampati moves to assume the role of Odisha governor. He received thanks for his contributions to Mizoram's development, while Chief Minister Lalduhoma invited him to return. His successor is General Vijay Kumar Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:29 IST
Mizoram on Thursday held a ceremonial send-off for outgoing Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lengpui Airport. Kambhampati, departing after a three-year and five-month tenure, heads next to serve as Governor of Odisha.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma celebrated his efforts toward Mizoram's development, expressing gratitude for his contributions. The chief minister extended an invitation for a future visit to Mizoram, ensuring the bond remains strong.

The event, attended by dignitaries including Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and DGP Anil Shukla, marked the end of Kambhampati's engagement. He will be succeeded by former army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh on January 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

