The Ukrainian military reported conducting a high-precision assault on a Russian command post in Maryino, located in the Kursk region. This follows a major incursion that saw Ukrainian forces capturing swathes of territory.

According to Russian military officials, four Ukrainian missiles were downed by air defense units. Despite these defenses, the regional governor claimed significant damage to a high-rise apartment and buildings in a nearby village. Ukrainian troops remain active in the Kursk region months after crossing the border, although Russia claims much of the area has been reclaimed.

The Ukrainian military alleges these targeted strikes impede Russia's capacity to carry out attacks against Ukrainian civilians. Damage to infrastructure in Ivanovskoye was corroborated by video evidence, yet Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield accounts.

