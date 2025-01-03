Left Menu

Mining Mafia Mayhem: Officers Attacked in Haryana Raid

Two Haryana State Enforcement Bureau officers sustained injuries during an inspection of illegal mining operations in Nuh district. The perpetrators, suspected to be part of a mining mafia, forcefully freed a confiscated tractor-trolley. Police have registered an FIR against 25 individuals involved in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attack, two officers from the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau were injured as they inspected illegal mining activities in Nuh district's Ghata Shamshabad village. Suspected members of a mining mafia launched the assault, freeing a tractor-trolley seized during the operation, according to police sources.

The officers, including inspector Surajmal, were en route to check on reports of illicit mining when they encountered resistance. Surajmal claims he attempted to stop three stone-laden tractor-trolleys near the police checkpoint, but the drivers fled into nearby forests, managing a daring escape.

Despite calling for reinforcements, the officers faced a hail of stones from a group of 20-25 individuals, sustaining injuries during their attempts to retreat. An FIR has been lodged against a named trio and 22 others, with police pledging to apprehend the culprits soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

