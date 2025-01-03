Hari Babu Kambhampati Takes Oath as Odisha's New Governor

Hari Babu Kambhampati was officially sworn in as the 27th governor of Odisha during a prestigious ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The oath of office was administered by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik, and various state dignitaries in attendance. Kambhampati replaces Raghubar Das, who recently stepped down from the gubernatorial position.

Following the swearing-in, Kambhampati was honored with a guard of honor. He had arrived in Odisha a day earlier and visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek divine blessings for the state's prosperity.

