Hari Babu Kambhampati Takes Oath as Odisha's New Governor

Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as Odisha's 27th governor at the Raj Bhavan. The ceremony was led by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and attended by state leaders. Upon his arrival, Kambhampati visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:28 IST
Hari Babu Kambhampati
  • Country:
  • India

Hari Babu Kambhampati was officially sworn in as the 27th governor of Odisha during a prestigious ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The oath of office was administered by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik, and various state dignitaries in attendance. Kambhampati replaces Raghubar Das, who recently stepped down from the gubernatorial position.

Following the swearing-in, Kambhampati was honored with a guard of honor. He had arrived in Odisha a day earlier and visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek divine blessings for the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

