Security Chiefs Under Scrutiny in High-Profile Probe
South Korean authorities are investigating the head and deputy head of the presidential security service for allegedly obstructing justice after failing to serve an arrest warrant at President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence. They are due for questioning as the investigation unfolds.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a high-profile investigation, South Korean authorities are examining the actions of the chief and vice-chief of the presidential security service. The inquiry follows their alleged obstruction of justice involving an unexecuted arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The failure to carry out the arrest warrant at President Yoon's residence has raised significant questions about security protocol and accountability. This case is garnering considerable attention, both domestically and internationally.
According to Yonhap news agency, the two officials have been summoned for questioning scheduled for Saturday. The situation continues to evolve as the investigation progresses further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Over Martial Law
Calcutta High Court Urged for Fresh Probe in RG Kar Hospital Tragedy
Kerala High Court Expands Nodal Officer's Role in Film Industry Probe
SGPC Initiates Probe into Allegations Against Jathedar
Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Navy Probes Ferry Tragedy