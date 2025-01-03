Security Chiefs Under Scrutiny in High-Profile Probe

In a high-profile investigation, South Korean authorities are examining the actions of the chief and vice-chief of the presidential security service. The inquiry follows their alleged obstruction of justice involving an unexecuted arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The failure to carry out the arrest warrant at President Yoon's residence has raised significant questions about security protocol and accountability. This case is garnering considerable attention, both domestically and internationally.

According to Yonhap news agency, the two officials have been summoned for questioning scheduled for Saturday. The situation continues to evolve as the investigation progresses further.

