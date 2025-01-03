Justice CT Ravikumar: From Rural Roots to Supreme Court

On Friday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna praised Supreme Court judge, Justice CT Ravikumar, as a 'humane and noble soul' as he marked his retirement day. The journey of Justice Ravikumar, originating from a rural background and ascending to the Supreme Court, is hailed as extraordinary.

Justice Ravikumar, who assumed office at the apex court on August 31, 2021, has served as the ninth senior-most judge. As he prepares to retire on Sunday, Chief Justice Khanna, alongside Justices Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar, honored his contributions and legacy with a ceremonial farewell.

Justice Ravikumar was lauded by several legal luminaries, including Attorney General R Venkataramani and SCBA President Kapil Sibal, for his humble and thoughtful nature. Born in Peermadu, Kerala, he started his law career in 1986, eventually rising to become a permanent judge at Kerala High Court, before taking oath at the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)