Tragedy in Agra: Family Slain by Son Amidst Domestic Turmoil

In a shocking incident, a young man named Mohammad Arshad has been accused of brutally murdering five members of his immediate family in a Lucknow hotel. The victims include his mother Asma and his four sisters, aged between 9 and 19, who were laid to rest in Sambhal on Friday.

The tragedy has gripped the local community, with family members expressing profound grief and demanding the harshest punishment for Arshad. In a self-recorded video, Arshad admitted to the killings and also claimed his father's involvement, citing long-standing domestic disputes and harassment as motivations for his actions.

Arshad, who was apprehended soon after the crimes, is currently in judicial custody. The incident has sparked calls for justice from the community and relatives, who are urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the father's alleged role in the crime.

