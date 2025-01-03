Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures in Kanchanpur Amid Extremist Movement Reports

In North Tripura's Kanchanpur, security has been intensified due to reports of extremist groups' movement. The 48-km border area with Bangladesh districts is mostly secured, with only a small section unfenced. Precautionary operations by BSF and TSR are ensuring vigilant monitoring and maintaining regional stability.

Updated: 03-01-2025 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Security forces in North Tripura's Kanchanpur have increased their presence in response to reports of extremist groups moving in the area. Police confirmed on Friday that enhanced vigilance is now in place along the international border with Bangladesh, spanning 48 kilometers with districts Rangamati and Khagracherri.

Although a small 300-meter section of this border remains unfenced, the Superintendent of Police for North District, Avinash Kumar Rai, emphasized that the border is largely secure. Specialized operations are currently underway in identified vulnerable zones within Kanchanpur, actively involving both the BSF and the Tripura State Rifles.

Despite these developments, officials assure that the law and order situation remains stable, and that ongoing development projects in the region continue unimpeded. Vigilant monitoring aims to keep threats at bay and ensure the safety and progress of this critical border area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

