Heightened Security Measures in Kanchanpur Amid Extremist Movement Reports

Security forces in North Tripura's Kanchanpur have increased their presence in response to reports of extremist groups moving in the area. Police confirmed on Friday that enhanced vigilance is now in place along the international border with Bangladesh, spanning 48 kilometers with districts Rangamati and Khagracherri.

Although a small 300-meter section of this border remains unfenced, the Superintendent of Police for North District, Avinash Kumar Rai, emphasized that the border is largely secure. Specialized operations are currently underway in identified vulnerable zones within Kanchanpur, actively involving both the BSF and the Tripura State Rifles.

Despite these developments, officials assure that the law and order situation remains stable, and that ongoing development projects in the region continue unimpeded. Vigilant monitoring aims to keep threats at bay and ensure the safety and progress of this critical border area.

