Left Menu

Shocking Incident in Maharajganj: Police Apprehend Teenage Assault Suspect

A 5-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy. The assault allegedly took place in a nearby village. Authorities have apprehended the accused. The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her family, who reported it to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:23 IST
Shocking Incident in Maharajganj: Police Apprehend Teenage Assault Suspect
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A harrowing incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, where a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy from her neighborhood, the police revealed on Friday.

The crime reportedly occurred on Thursday evening within a village under the jurisdiction of the Brijmanganj police station. The accused minor has since been detained, according to Additional Superintendent of Police, Atish Kumar Singh.

The young girl was outside her home when she was purportedly lured by the boy to his residence and sexually assaulted. Promptly after learning of the ordeal from the victim, the girl's family filed a police complaint. The victim has been subjected to a medical examination, Singh further stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025