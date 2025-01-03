Shocking Incident in Maharajganj: Police Apprehend Teenage Assault Suspect
A 5-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy. The assault allegedly took place in a nearby village. Authorities have apprehended the accused. The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her family, who reported it to the police.
A harrowing incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, where a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy from her neighborhood, the police revealed on Friday.
The crime reportedly occurred on Thursday evening within a village under the jurisdiction of the Brijmanganj police station. The accused minor has since been detained, according to Additional Superintendent of Police, Atish Kumar Singh.
The young girl was outside her home when she was purportedly lured by the boy to his residence and sexually assaulted. Promptly after learning of the ordeal from the victim, the girl's family filed a police complaint. The victim has been subjected to a medical examination, Singh further stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
