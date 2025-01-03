Tragedy in the Village: A Shocking Crime Unfolds

In a devastating incident, a six-year-old girl was reported to have been raped and murdered by her neighbor in a village near Mansoorpur on Thursday night. The authorities revealed that the accused, Manveer, enticed the young girl into his room under the guise of offering her a toffee.

When the girl cried out, Manveer allegedly strangled her, according to police officials. A case was filed against him promptly, and he was arrested early Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement.

He was injured in the ensuing encounter and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The girl's grieving family, originally from Assam, works at a local factory, compounding their tragic loss amid unfamiliar surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)