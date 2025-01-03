Left Menu

Tragedy in the Village: A Shocking Crime Unfolds

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbor in a village near Mansoorpur. The accused, identified as Manveer, was arrested after an encounter where he was injured and hospitalized. The heinous act has left the community in deep shock and grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a devastating incident, a six-year-old girl was reported to have been raped and murdered by her neighbor in a village near Mansoorpur on Thursday night. The authorities revealed that the accused, Manveer, enticed the young girl into his room under the guise of offering her a toffee.

When the girl cried out, Manveer allegedly strangled her, according to police officials. A case was filed against him promptly, and he was arrested early Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement.

He was injured in the ensuing encounter and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The girl's grieving family, originally from Assam, works at a local factory, compounding their tragic loss amid unfamiliar surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

