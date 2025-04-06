Left Menu

Cheetah Encounter Stirs Controversy in Kuno National Park

A viral video of a man offering water to a cheetah and her cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park has led to disciplinary action against field staff. The incident highlights concerns over human-cheetah interactions as authorities advise caution and strict adherence to protocols in the sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:19 IST
Cheetah Encounter Stirs Controversy in Kuno National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing a man offering water to a cheetah and her cubs at Kuno National Park has spurred disciplinary measures against park staff. The footage, which drew widespread attention on social media, revealed a breach in protocol concerning human interaction with cheetahs.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Uttam Kumar Sharma, highlighted the incident's seriousness, emphasizing that staff ignored instructions. The cheetah, named Jwala, and her cubs were near human habitation, prompting efforts to redirect them back to the forest.

The sanctuary, home to 26 cheetahs, including those born in India, is on high alert to prevent human-animal conflict. Park authorities stress the need for careful monitoring and strict adherence to guidelines to ensure the safety of both cheetahs and humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025