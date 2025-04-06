Cheetah Encounter Stirs Controversy in Kuno National Park

A video capturing a man offering water to a cheetah and her cubs at Kuno National Park has spurred disciplinary measures against park staff. The footage, which drew widespread attention on social media, revealed a breach in protocol concerning human interaction with cheetahs.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Uttam Kumar Sharma, highlighted the incident's seriousness, emphasizing that staff ignored instructions. The cheetah, named Jwala, and her cubs were near human habitation, prompting efforts to redirect them back to the forest.

The sanctuary, home to 26 cheetahs, including those born in India, is on high alert to prevent human-animal conflict. Park authorities stress the need for careful monitoring and strict adherence to guidelines to ensure the safety of both cheetahs and humans.

