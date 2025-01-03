Child Trafficking Network Exposed in Itanagar

A horrific incident of child trafficking came to light when a 10-year-old girl was rescued from Itanagar after being allegedly sold for Rs 2 lakh, according to a police statement issued on Friday.

The operation was a collaborative effort by the police forces of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, as stated by Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh. The girl, taken from her school in Tinsukia, Assam, was later handed over to a woman in Itanagar.

The rescue highlights the importance of community vigilance and legal adherence. Authorities have urged residents not to employ minors, stressing the significance of police verification in hiring domestic workers to prevent exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)