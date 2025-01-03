Malaysia Intensifies Patrols Amid Surge of Myanmar Migrants

Malaysia is stepping up its efforts to control undocumented migration, with the coastguard doubling patrols in national waters. This move comes after police detained 196 undocumented Myanmar migrants on Langkawi island.

The intensified search focuses on locating two more boats reportedly carrying migrants. Authorities are utilizing air surveillance and collaborating with Thai officials for a comprehensive strategy.

With Malaysia being a sought after destination for Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar, the nation has taken a firm stance. Previously unwilling to recognize refugee status, Malaysia has instead been detaining migrants found at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)