Pakistan's Diplomatic Dynamics: Engagements and Challenges
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the need for mutual willingness to normalize relations with India. He discussed rebuilding ties with Bangladesh and fostering relations with Afghanistan despite terrorism challenges. Dar announced the launch of a new nuclear power project and rejected rumors about military use of Gwadar port.
Updated: 03-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:15 IST
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the necessity of mutual willingness to normalize relations with India. During a press briefing at the Foreign Office, he recounted Pakistan's diplomatic strides since the PML-N assumed office.
Dar underlined efforts to rebuild ties with Bangladesh, planning a visit next month following political changes in Dhaka. He also addressed challenges in relations with Afghanistan due to terrorism.
Highlighting domestic progress, Dar announced new nuclear energy projects and refuted speculation about military use of Gwadar port, underscoring regional development aims.
