Pakistan's Diplomatic Dynamics: Engagements and Challenges

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the need for mutual willingness to normalize relations with India. He discussed rebuilding ties with Bangladesh and fostering relations with Afghanistan despite terrorism challenges. Dar announced the launch of a new nuclear power project and rejected rumors about military use of Gwadar port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the necessity of mutual willingness to normalize relations with India. During a press briefing at the Foreign Office, he recounted Pakistan's diplomatic strides since the PML-N assumed office.

Dar underlined efforts to rebuild ties with Bangladesh, planning a visit next month following political changes in Dhaka. He also addressed challenges in relations with Afghanistan due to terrorism.

Highlighting domestic progress, Dar announced new nuclear energy projects and refuted speculation about military use of Gwadar port, underscoring regional development aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

