Nigerian National Arrested in Delhi for Drug Trafficking

A Nigerian national, Uche Chukwu Kalu, was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch for trafficking 66 grams of methamphetamine worth Rs 5.28 lakh. Previously implicated in a 2015 murder case, Kalu had continued illegal activities upon release on bail in 2024, leading to his recent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown, Delhi's Crime Branch has apprehended a Nigerian national involved in drug trafficking. 66 grams of methamphetamine, valued at Rs 5.28 lakh internationally, were seized, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Uche Chukwu Kalu, was captured near Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, during a New Year's Eve operation. Arriving in India on a business visa in 2010, Kalu was staying illegally after its expiration.

Notably, Kalu had a criminal history, having been jailed for a 2015 murder. Upon bail release in August 2024, he resumed drug activities. Police laid a trap in Uttam Nagar, leading to his capture and the subsequent methamphetamine seizure. Investigations continue, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

