Political Shockwave: South Korea's Tumultuous Presidential Impasse

In an unprecedented standoff on Friday, South Korea's presidential guards and military personnel thwarted an effort to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The confrontation unfolded over six tense hours within Yoon's compound in Seoul, where authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant associated with a criminal investigation into insurrection.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) announced that the arrest warrant could not be executed due to the standoff. Demonstrators loyal to Yoon assembled near his residence, echoing 'Stop the Steal' cries. CIO officials reached the presidential compound early, only to be met by Presidential Security Service personnel, who significantly outnumbered them.

More than 200 PSS agents and soldiers engaged in blocking law enforcement efforts. No weapons were used despite visible firearms as tensions escalated. As of 1:30 p.m., the CIO retreated to ensure the safety of its personnel, expressing regret over Yoon's non-compliance and planning their next move. The situation highlights ongoing political friction around issues of immunity and insurrection charges against a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)