Left Menu

Baltic Sea Under Siege: Infrastructure Sabotage Unveiled

A Finnish court denied releasing an oil tanker suspected of damaging Baltic Sea undersea cables. Investigations reveal connections to Russian oil sanctions and potential Chinese vessel involvement. This incident is part of a series of infrastructure sabotages, prompting increased NATO vigilance in the region. No suspects have been tried yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 20:56 IST
Baltic Sea Under Siege: Infrastructure Sabotage Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Finnish court has ruled against the release of an oil tanker suspected of damaging key undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, including power lines and telecommunications cables. This marks another incident in a series of unexplained damages since 2022, putting Baltic Sea nations and NATO on high alert.

The Finnish police have launched a sabotage investigation after the Estlink 2 power cable and telecom lines sustained significant damage in late December. Authorities suspect the Russian oil-carrying tanker Eagle S, flagged under the Cook Islands, to be part of a "shadow fleet" aiming to bypass sanctions on Russian exports.

Separate incidents involving Chinese vessels have also raised concerns. Investigators have not identified any suspects conclusively, but the NATO alliance is increasing its presence to deter future threats against Europe's critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025