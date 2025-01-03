Baltic Sea Under Siege: Infrastructure Sabotage Unveiled

A Finnish court has ruled against the release of an oil tanker suspected of damaging key undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, including power lines and telecommunications cables. This marks another incident in a series of unexplained damages since 2022, putting Baltic Sea nations and NATO on high alert.

The Finnish police have launched a sabotage investigation after the Estlink 2 power cable and telecom lines sustained significant damage in late December. Authorities suspect the Russian oil-carrying tanker Eagle S, flagged under the Cook Islands, to be part of a "shadow fleet" aiming to bypass sanctions on Russian exports.

Separate incidents involving Chinese vessels have also raised concerns. Investigators have not identified any suspects conclusively, but the NATO alliance is increasing its presence to deter future threats against Europe's critical infrastructure.

