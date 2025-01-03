Left Menu

Influential Arrest: Algerian Social Media Star Detained in France

French authorities have detained Algerian social media influencer 'Zazouyoussef' in Brest, accused of inciting violence in France. This arrest coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attacks. He and an accomplice are suspected of sympathizing with terrorism, prompting legal action. His TikTok account has been shut down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French police detained an Algerian social media influencer in Brest on Friday, accused of inciting followers to commit attacks in France, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

The arrest occurs as France prepares to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket in Paris, which claimed several lives including journalists and hostages.

The influencer, known online as 'Zazouyoussef', has been accused of sympathizing with terrorism and had previously been instructed to leave France. His TikTok account, which had over 400,000 followers, has been closed following his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

