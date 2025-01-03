Pakistan's Commitment to Combatting TTP: A Path to Socio-Economic Stability

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's commitment to dismantling the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), aiming to pave the way for socio-economic advancement. The nation has seen a steep rise in terror incidents, particularly in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The fragile ceasefire with the TTP was broken, leading to 444 attacks recorded in 2024. Notably, 685 security personnel lost their lives, marking it as the deadliest year for Pakistan's forces in a decade, according to Dawn News. Overall, 1,612 fatalities were reported, marking a significant nine-year peak.

During the National Action Plan Apex Committee meeting, Sharif highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive collaboration between the government, provinces, and security forces to improve law and order, emphasizing the need to 'wipe out' the TTP. The PM acknowledged the presence of terrorists within the country and the external support they receive.

