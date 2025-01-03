Tensions Escalate: Manipur Police Office Attacked Amid Protests

The Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district found himself at the center of a violent protest when a mob attacked his office. The altercation occurred on Friday evening, spurred by accusations of failing to remove central forces from Saibol village.

The tension arose from Kuki organizations protesting since December 31 over an alleged baton charge on women by security personnel. During the Friday attack, stones and projectiles were hurled at the office in protest against the continued presence of forces, particularly the BSF and CRPF.

Vehicles within the police compound were damaged, and Superintendent M Prabhakar and others were injured, necessitating hospital treatment. The incident follows operations by security forces in response to ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)