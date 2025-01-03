Justice Delivered: 28 Sentenced for Kasganj Clashes

In a landmark ruling, a special NIA court in Lucknow has sentenced 28 individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2018 murder of Chandan Gupta during the Republic Day 'Tiranga rally' in Kasganj. The verdict, delivered by Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, includes a fine of Rs 80,000 for each convict.

Gupta's killing ignited widespread riots in the region, drawing national attention. The tragic event, marked by communal discord, saw violent clashes with many accusing the killers of anti-national sentiments. Despite the court's firm decision, Gupta's family continues to seek harsher penalties for those acquitted.

District government counsel Manoj Kumar Tripathi praised the judgment's severity, aiming to restore order and justice. However, Gupta's brother, Vivek, vowed to challenge the acquittal of two accused, further appealing for the death penalty in higher courts. The demand for justice persists as society grapples with the event's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)