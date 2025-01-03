Left Menu

Justice Delivered: 28 Sentenced for Kasganj Clashes

A special NIA court in Lucknow sentenced 28 individuals to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Chandan Gupta during the Republic Day 'Tiranga rally' in Kasganj, sparking communal tensions. The court's decision, met with mixed reactions, highlights ongoing calls for harsher penalties by Gupta's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:42 IST
Justice Delivered: 28 Sentenced for Kasganj Clashes
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a special NIA court in Lucknow has sentenced 28 individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2018 murder of Chandan Gupta during the Republic Day 'Tiranga rally' in Kasganj. The verdict, delivered by Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, includes a fine of Rs 80,000 for each convict.

Gupta's killing ignited widespread riots in the region, drawing national attention. The tragic event, marked by communal discord, saw violent clashes with many accusing the killers of anti-national sentiments. Despite the court's firm decision, Gupta's family continues to seek harsher penalties for those acquitted.

District government counsel Manoj Kumar Tripathi praised the judgment's severity, aiming to restore order and justice. However, Gupta's brother, Vivek, vowed to challenge the acquittal of two accused, further appealing for the death penalty in higher courts. The demand for justice persists as society grapples with the event's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025