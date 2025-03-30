Raj Thackeray Criticizes Communal Tensions and Calls for Historical Perspective
MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticized the incitement of communal tension around Aurangzeb's tomb, urging people not to rely on social media for historical knowledge. He addressed socio-political issues and criticized the government for unmet promises while emphasizing the importance of language and addressing environmental concerns in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In a striking address at his annual Gudhi Padwa rally, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticized attempts to ignite communal tensions over Aurangzeb's tomb. He emphasized that history should not be seen solely through the lens of caste and religion.
Raj Thackeray also cautioned against using WhatsApp forwards as historical fact, highlighting the need to understand history through proper study. He criticized the BJP-led government's unmet promises and stressed the importance of mandatory Marathi language use and addressing river pollution in Maharashtra.
The MNS leader condemned exploiting religious sentiments for political gain and urged introspection. He pointed out Maharashtra's river pollution issues, arguing that despite significant funds spent, improvements remain superficial. Raj concluded by advocating for a focus on real and pressing issues over communal discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
