U.S. to Unveil New Ukraine Aid Package Soon

The United States is gearing up to unveil additional security measures for Ukraine in the days ahead, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

This comes on the heels of a significant $5.9 billion military and budget assistance package for Ukraine announced last week. The aid discussion coincides with an upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled for January 9 in Germany.

While specific details were not disclosed, Kirby assured that new announcements are imminent and will focus on bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)